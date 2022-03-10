Suspect in custody after Thursday evening shooting in Beaumont's West End leaves two people injured

It happened in the 5700 block of Longwood Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting in Beaumont's West End left two people injured.

It happened on Thursday in the 5700 block of Longwood Street. Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow told 12News the incident began with a disturbance that escalated.

Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect is in police custody and is being questioned.

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

