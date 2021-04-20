Suspect in custody after homicide in Beaumont's North End Tuesday evening

Officers received a call about a stabbing on Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in the 2900 block Charles Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a reported stabbing in Beaumont's North End, according to Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley.

Police found a deceased Hispanic man in the neighborhood upon arrival. Investigators believe they have a suspect in custody. The suspect is also a Hispanic man, according to Riley.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

