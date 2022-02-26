Suspect in custody after 1 person injured in Orange County stabbing

Orange County Sheriffs were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Michelle Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody after one person was injured in an Orange County stabbing on Saturday.

Orange County Sheriffs were called to the scene of a stabbing in the 4700 block of Michelle Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. That is near Claiborne West Park.

The victim was transported to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth to be treated for their injuries and is expected to survive, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department Capt. Joey Jacobs.

A investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

