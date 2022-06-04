Suspect in custody, accused of shooting man and setting fire to Orange County home

Deputies have reason to believe the suspect set the house on fire but became trapped in the burning home.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A suspect accused of shooting a man then setting the victim's home on fire is in custody after becoming trapped in the burning home.

Capt. Joey Jacobs told 12News it happened in the 2800 block of Highway 62 near Interstate 10. A woman was returning home and her husband was out back, when they spotted a stranger on their property.

The stranger then allegedly opened fire, shooting the man who owns the home, Jacobs said. Officers responded after receiving a call about the shooting and spoke with witnesses and the homeowners.

The homeowners told officers that no one should be on their property, but then gunfire erupted from inside the home, leaving police to believe the suspect was inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a SWAT team, responded to get the suspect out of the home.

At some point, flames could be seen coming from the home. The house had been set on fire.

Jacobs said officers believe the suspect started the fire in the house. However, they are still trying to pinpoint the cause.

A while later, the suspect began calling for help inside the burning home. Fire crews responded to the scene, and the suspect was taken out of the house and into custody.

The homeowner who was shot was taken to an area hospital to be treated for his injured and is expected to be OK.

Highway 62 is closed and is expected to remain closed for several more hours while agencies investigate.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

