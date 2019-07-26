BEAUMONT, Texas — The man accused of killing a 21-year-old Southeast Texas man whose remains were found in 2017 in a shallow grave behind a shopping center in Pinehurst has been extradited to Texas.

Samed Rafiq, 23, is now in the Orange County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond for murder.

Rafiq is accused of killing his former roommate, Nathan Anderson, 21, and had to be extradited from New York where he was arrested on May 1, 2019.

Rafiq fought extradition until investigators obtained a "governor's warrant" at which time he signed a waiver of extradition according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Former roommates arrested in death of Orange County man whose skeletal remains found buried in Pinehurst

Nathan Anderson, 21, was killed in 2017.

A second man, Kevin Van Horne, 32, was also arrested in connection with the murder and charged with evidence tampering.

Van Horne, who was arrested in Orange County in April 2019, is currently being held in the Orange County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The pair had been persons of interest in the case ever since Anderson was reported missing by his family in June 2017.

Anderson’s skeletal remains, which were identified through forensic testing, were discovered in a wooded area behind a shopping center on MacArthur Drive in October 2017.

Mike Anderson, Nathan’s father, previously told 12News he is grateful for the arrests in the case but still does not know why is son was killed. He was shocked to find out Kevin Van Horne was arrested.

"They asked me a few questions and Kevin Van Horne's name came up, and I told them then, Kevin can't have anything to do with this."

Anderson tells 12News, Van Horne and his son were friends. He said they have known Van Horne for about six years.

"Kevin Van Horne literally lived with us. He has spent the night over here. He has ate over here. Got all of his mail over here. We have known Kevin for several years."

According to Anderson, his son was supposed to visit Rafiq in New York.

When Anderson’s family had not heard from him, they called police to report him missing person in June 2017.

Anderson told 12News previously he can forgive Van Horne for the role he believes he played in his son’s death, but he cannot forgive Rafiq.

"He was my son and like I said I will never forget it. They took a part of this family that we will never get back. That is two things those boys can take to their grave is that I will not forget it."