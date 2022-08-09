Port Arthur Police looking for man accused of hitting M&D Food Mart clerk with vehicle after stealing wallet from store

Officers were able to identify the suspect thanks to a description that was provided to them.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a man who they suspect hit an area store clerk with a vehicle after stealing from the store.

The robbery happened on August 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police were called to M&D Food Mart, located in the 1700 block of Woodworth Boulevard, after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery.

Responding officers learned a man took a wallet that was on a counter and left the store. A store clerk ran after the suspect, according to a Port Arthur Police Department release.

The suspect hit the clerk with his vehicle while leaving the scene of the crime. The clerk was injured but is expected to be OK.

Officers were able to identify the suspect thanks to a description that was provided to them. However, he has not been located.

The suspect's name has not been released.

From a Port Arthur Police Department release:

Time: 4:00pm

Location: 1701 Woodworth Blvd

Incident: Aggravated Robbery

On August 5, 2022 shortly before 9pm, officers responded to 1701 Woodworth Blvd, M&D Food Mart, in reference to an Aggravated Robbery. Upon arrival officers learned the suspect grabbed a wallet that was on the counter and fled the store. The store clerk ran after the suspect. The suspect then struck the clerk with his vehicle while leaving the scene. The clerk sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A description of the suspect enabled officers to identify him within a very short time, unfortunately he was unable to be located. This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.