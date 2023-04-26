Deputies: Suspect flees on foot after pursuit ends in Winnie, drops bags of narcotics and firearm

The suspect deputies are looking for is a male with a white shirt, light blue pants and braided hair.

WINNIE, Texas — Chambers County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man that fled after a pursuit

Deputies are assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers with a pursuit that ended in the area of SH73 and S Carter in Winnie.



The suspect fled on foot and dropped a bag with narcotics and a firearm.

Officials ask that if you see the suspect, please call 911.

