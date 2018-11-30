BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating after someone backed a truck into a Beaumont drugstore early Friday morning.

Police responded to the Walgreen's at 11th and College Streets at about 5 a.m. after a pickup truck was backed through the front of the store.

Police tell 12News that the suspect fled the scene and no one was injured in the attempted robbery.

No description of the suspect has been released this time.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT