Police catch suspect who fled with handcuffs on during arrest early Tuesday in Orange

Officers were arresting Joshua Lee Hickman when they say he ran off in the area of Enner Road and S. Lutcher Drive.

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have arrested a 29-year-old man they say got away with handcuffs on while he was being arrested early Tuesday morning.

Joshua Lee Hickman was pulled over for a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. when police say they found a stolen gun in his vehicle. After Hickman was put in handcuffs, police said he started running in the area of Enner Road and S. Lutcher Drive. Officers said Hickman was able to get away while he was being taken to a patrol car.

A warrant for 'felon in possession of a firearm' was issued for Hickman.

Police said around 11:30 Tuesday morning Hickman had been found and arrested.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department news release...

On August 31, 2021, at 2:32 am officers with the City of Orange Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for the violation of Failing to Use Turn Signal.

The driver was identified as Joshua Lee Hickman (W/M/06-08-1992) of Orange County. Officers located a stole firearm in the vehicle.

Hickman was handcuffed behind his back and as he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, Hickman started running.

Hickman escaped from the officers and was last seen running in the area of Enner Road and S. Lutcher Drive.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hickman for Felon in Possession of Firearm.

If anyone has any information over the whereabouts of Joshua Lee Hickman, please contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026, 409-883-1095 or call Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the P3 app.