x
Crime

Deputies need help identifying suspect accused of using fake $50 bill to buy lottery tickets at store in China

​Deputies say the suspect bought lottery tickets with a fake $50 bill at the Pricewise Store on Highway 90 in China.
Credit: JCSO

CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of using fake money to purchase lottery tickets.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, a man entered the Pricewise Store on Highway 90 in China.

Deputies say he bought lottery tickets with a $50 bill, which was later discovered to be a counterfeit, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. 

The man left the store and then entered the passenger side of a black SUV and left the area.

Deputies ask that anyone with any information related to the crime contact their office or Crime Stoppers. 

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com 

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. 

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

