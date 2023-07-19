Deputies need help identifying suspect accused of using fake $50 bill to buy lottery tickets at store in China

​Deputies say the suspect bought lottery tickets with a fake $50 bill at the Pricewise Store on Highway 90 in China.

CHINA, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of using fake money to purchase lottery tickets.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, a man entered the Pricewise Store on Highway 90 in China.

Deputies say he bought lottery tickets with a $50 bill, which was later discovered to be a counterfeit, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The man left the store and then entered the passenger side of a black SUV and left the area.

Deputies ask that anyone with any information related to the crime contact their office or Crime Stoppers.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.