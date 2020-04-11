Man dead after shootout with deputies, official says

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said deputies exchanged gunshots with a barricaded person in Hamshire

HAMSHIRE, Texas — A suspect has died after exchanging gunshots with Jefferson County deputies.

The shooting involved deputies and a barricaded subject in Hamshire according to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Crystal Holmes said it happened just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies were called about a family disturbance in the 1000 block of Carpenter Road in Hamshire.

Texas Rangers are investigating, along with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office. Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave according to Holmes.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries according to Collins.

Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam ordered an autopsy. The man's name hasn't been released.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.