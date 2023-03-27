Arrest warrant pending for suspect accused of leading Newton County deputies, K9 on chase

After crashing, the driver fled on foot into the woods and jumped into Caney Creek.

BON WIER, Texas — An arrest warrant is pending for a suspect after leading police on a chase.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Corporal Narvaez with the Newton County Sheriff's Office was on patrol in Bon Wier when he initiated a traffic stop on a white Chevrolet Tahoe for an equipment violation at the corner of Hwy 190E and FM 1416.

Corporal Narvaez made contact and identified the driver of the Tahoe. Deputy Nash and K9 Bruce arrived on the scene for backup, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Tahoe fled east on Hwy190 and turned onto CR 2002. The vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into the wood line.

After crashing, the driver fled on foot into the woods and jumped into Caney Creek, according to the release.

K9 Bruce was deployed to follow the suspect and tracked them into the Creek.

K9 Bruce attempted to continue the chase through the creek but got entangled in a tree root. Deputy Nash freed K9 Bruce and discontinued the chase, according to the release.

The suspect is known and an arrest warrant is pending.

