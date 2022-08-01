Suspect facing murder charge after deadly Beaumont shooting has bond lowered

Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 34-year-old Willie Edwards.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 22-year-old man who is facing a felony charge after a deadly Beaumont shooting had his bond reduced by more than $100,000.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a May 29, 2022 newscast.)

Isaiah Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Willie Edwards, 34, of Beaumont. Edwards died after being shot multiple times on May 28, 2022.

Brewer has been held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $927,000 bond since his May 29, 2022 arrest.

Brewer went before Judge John Stevens Monday morning hoping to have his bond reduced. Audwin Samuel, Brewer’s attorney, asked for the bond to lowered to $50,000.

Samuel claimed Brewer could not pay the high bond amount and was not a flight risk.

The prosecutor stated Brewer was on probation for drug possession when the murder took place claiming Brewer was not following the rules of that probation.

Judge Stevens set the new bond at $750,000 stating it was appropriate for the situation. If Brewer is able to post bond, he will be confined to his home and will have to wear a GPS device.

Another suspect in Edwards' murder is 17-year-old Algerreau Marquel McQueen. He is also charged with first-degree murder and still being held on a $927,000 bond.

The deadly shooting happened on a Saturday. Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Steelton Street and Fillmore Street after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.

When officers got to the scene, they found Edwards in a nearby parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Edwards was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.

A witness at the scene told police McQueen shot at Edwards until he fell to the ground, then Brewer shot at Edwards as well, according to a probable cause affidavit. The witness told police both men left the scene in a black Nissan Altima with paper tags.

Beaumont officers found a vehicle belonging to one of the suspects in the 2200 block of Avenue E on Sunday, May 29, 2022 morning, shortly after 7 a.m. After finding the vehicle, officers later found McQueen and Brewer.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.