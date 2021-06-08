Fourth suspect charged in 2019 shooting death of man at Port Arthur apartment complex

He was arrested by Monday by U.S. Marshals.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A fourth man has been charged in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Port Arthur apartment complex.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from October 2019.)

Ardajour Marea Jimmersom, 23, has been charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of Deshandric Clayton, 23, according to a Port Arthur Police Facebook post.

Clayton was arrested by Monday by U.S. Marshals according to police. His bond is set at $750,000 according to jail records.

Clayton is the fourth and final suspect to be charged in the case the post said.

Port Arthur Police previously announced charges against two other men and another man who was already in jail.

Jacory Donyeal Reynolds, 22, and Kamron Tiria Fennell, 23, both of Port Arthur, were arrested by and charged in May according to a previous Facebook post by Port Arthur Police.

Earlier in 2021 Kylan Bazile,23, of Beaumont, was also charged in Clayton's death according to the same post.

Clayton was fatally shot at the Avery Trace Apartments on a Friday afternoon in October 2019 according to file stories.

When police arrived on the scene they found Clayton suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Clayton was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died.

Witnesses at the scene told 12News at the time that they heard several gunshots.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.