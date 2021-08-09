Suspect arrested after police chase ends in Orange County Wednesday night

Officers tried to stop the man traveling eastbound on I-10 after noticing the car's missing tail lights, police said.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man involved in a high-speed chase in Orange County is facing felony charges after evading police during a traffic stop.

The chase came to an end Wednesday around 9 p.m. near a Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of East Interstate 10 Service Road and State Highway 62.

Officers tried to stop the man traveling eastbound on I-10 after noticing the car's missing tail lights, according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Instead of stopping, the man continued driving. He exited at mile marker 862, where he was blocked off by other patrol units, according to Carroll.

Illegal substances weren't found in the car, and the suspect didn't have any warrants out for his arrest, Carroll said.

The man was arrested at the gas station and faces felony evading and resisting arrest charges, police said.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

