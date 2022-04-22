Bond set at $500K for suspect arrested for murder at Groves McDonald's; 1 suspect remains at-large

The arrest was made after police received a tip that the suspect was in Houston.

GROVES, Texas — One of two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a man outside the McDonald's in Groves last week has been arrested.

Darionte Everfield, 20, of Port Arthur, who Groves police say, was the driver of an SUV in connection with the fatal shooting, was arrested Thursday evening in Houston according to Groves Police chief deputy Kirk Rice.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from April 19, 2022)

Police received a tip on Everfield and deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office warrant division went to Houston and arrested him according to Rice.

Everfield is in the Jefferson County Correctional facility where his bond has been set at $500,000 according to a jailer.

A murder warrant was previously issued for Everfield, who along with another unnamed suspect is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Alfonso Solomon.

Police originally said they were looking for two men in their early 20s who were seen driving a red 2019 Dodge Journey. The Dodge had paper tags with license plate number 35916P.

The deadly shooting happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Groves and Port Arthur police went to the 4500 block of Twin City Highway after receiving a call about a shooting.

Responding officers found Solomon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the killing was not a random act and think Solomon knew his killers. Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds told 12News Solomon's grandmother works at the McDonald's where the shooting happened.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

