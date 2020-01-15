PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The man Port Arthur Police say fatally shot a man last year at a Port Arthur apartment complex is now sitting in jail.

Kylan Deion Bazile, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Jefferson County deputies and taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility according to Port Arthur Police.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is file video from October 2018.

His bond on the murder charge is currently set at $500,000.

Bazille is accused of killing Deshandric Clayton, 23, at the Avery Trace Apartments in October 2019 according to file stories.

When police arrived on the scene they found the Clayton suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Clayton was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died police said.

Deshandric Clayton, 23

KBMT

Witnesses at the scene told 12News they heard several gunshots.

Police and medics were dispatched to the complex just after 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

RELATED: Port Arthur Police investigating shooting that left 23-year-old man dead at Avery Trace Apartments

Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground around the apartment complex, and there was a heavy police presence on the scene.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Fannett man fatally shot after kicking in door at ex-girlfriend's home had prior record of domestic violence

Beaumont family survives major crash in Mexico, returns home after weeks in hospital

Have you seen them? Jefferson County updates most wanted list