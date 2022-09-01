Suspect charged in fatal November 2021 shooting in Orange

The victim was found by police in the drivers seat of a car in a ditch at the scene.

ORANGE, Texas — A 37-year-old man is in the Orange County Jail in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a man found in a bullet ridden car.

Aaron Wilson McClelland, 36, has been charged with the shooting death of Michael Buchanan, 32, of Orange, according to jail and police records.

McClelland was already in the jail on unrelated charges when a murder warrant naming him was issued according to police.

Officers were sent to the 1300 block of West John Street after receiving a report about shots fired and a potential shooting victim at about 8:45 p.m. according to a 2021 news release from the Orange Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene a few minutes later they found a car stopped in a ditch.

Officers noticed multiple bullet holes in the driver's side door of the car and then discovered Buchanan's body in the car's driver seat.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department news release...

The investigation is ongoing.