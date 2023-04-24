Suspect arrested, charged after armed robbery at Shell Food Mart in Beaumont

22-year-old Hunter Aucoin was placed into custody with the help of a CrimeStoppers tip.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a suspect accused of a gas station armed robbery.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:58 a.m., Beaumont Police officers were sent to the Shell Food Mart on 10910 Eastex Freeway in reference to a victim of a shooting.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an April 13, 2023 newscast.)

When officers arrived, they found out the store clerk sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The clerk told police the suspect, now identified as 22-year-old Hunter Aucoin, entered the store and selected a drink from the cooler.

He then approached the counter, took out a gun and pointed it at the clerk, demanding him to put money in his backpack.

The clerk got a large can of bear spray from underneath the counter and attempted to spray Aucoin, according to the release.

Aucoin then fired several rounds at the clerk while he left the store, fleeing on foot northbound along the Eastex service road.

The clerk was treated for a finger injury at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

Aucoin didn't take any money from the clerk.

Aucoin was placed into custody with the help of a CrimeStoppers tip, according to the Beaumont Police Department.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information