Suspect arrested after victim identifies 2 men in alleged Port Arthur home invasion

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two men were taken into custody and one was charged after an alleged home invasion in which the victim knew the suspects.

Port Arthur Police responded to call regarding a home invasion in the 4000 block of Griffing Drive shortly before 11 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7. The victim told police that two men forced their way into her home, assaulted her and stole items from the house, according to a Port Arthur Police Department news release.

Both suspects then fled the scene. The victim knew the identity of the two suspects and was able to tell responding officers that they were Jordan Livingston, 25, and Michael Wright, 27.

Police said they found the suspect's vehicle with the victim's property inside a short while later. Livingston and Wright were both taken into custody but only Livingston was charged with burglary of habitation.

Livingston is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

Suspect 1: Jordan Livingston M/W DOB 8/17/1996

Suspect 2: Michael Wright M/W DOB 10/06/1994

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.