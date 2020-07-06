PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after an overnight shooting Saturday night.

911 dispatch received a call about shots fired in the 2900 block of 5th Street around 8:36 p.m. June 6.

Witnesses told police they were shot at while driving when they were shot at, Port Arthur Police said in a news release. The witnesses said a man took a handgun out of his waistband and fired at them twice, hitting their car one of those times.

One of the witnesses identified the suspect, who was later found and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

