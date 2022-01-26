Suspect arrested after stabbing sends woman to the hospital bleeding from her face

It happened in the 3300 block of 6th St. of Port Arthur around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas —

Port Arthur Police are investigating a Wednesday night stabbing that sent one woman to the hospital with a bleeding face.

It happened in the 3300 block of 6th Street of Port Arthur around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a woman outside the home who was bleeding from her “facial area,” police said.

A police investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were involved in an argument that turned physical. The suspect retrieved a knife and cut the victim multiple times, police said.

Witnesses told police the stabbing suspect was still inside of the home. Officers found and arrested the suspect. The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her non-life-threatening injuries.

From a Port Arthur Police news release...

On 1/26/22 at approximately 11:21pm, Port Arthur Police Officers responded to the 3300 block of 6th St., in reference to a stabbing that just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and located a female outside the residence who was bleeding from her facial area.

While on scene, witnesses advised the suspect who stabbed the victim was inside the residence. Officers then located and detained the suspect. Investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical, when the suspect retrieved a knife and preceded to cut the victim multiple times.

The suspect was arrested on scene and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department.

