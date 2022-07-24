Man arrested in connection to 33-year-old Dallas murder case, police say

Police say officers found Mary Hague Kelly dead on North Frances Street in 1989. A medical examiner later determined that she was strangled to death.

DALLAS — Police say they have arrested a man and charged him for a woman's murder from over 30 years ago in Dallas.

According to the police department, officers got a report of a dead person on January 19, 1989. Police went to a home on the 400 block of North Frances Street and found a woman dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Mary Hague Kelly. A medical examiner later determined that she died by strangulation.

Dallas PD says there no signs of forced entry in the home, but Kelly's personal belongings and her vehicle were missing.

At the time of Kelly's death, DNA samples were taken from her body. According to police, the DNA testing came back on June 28, 2022, matching the sample to now 53-year-old David Rojas.

Dallas PD says Rojas was arrested in Dallas on July 22 after further investigation and taken to the Dallas County Jail. According to them, he's been charged with Capital Murder.

Dallas Police arrest man for 33-year-old Murder Case https://t.co/pWSgTVKsmy — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) July 24, 2022