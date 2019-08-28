BEAUMONT, Texas — The man who police say brutally attacked a Sour Lake Police officer on Memorial Day has been arraigned.

Bradley Joseph Pruitt, 45, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault on a public servant Wednesday morning at the Hardin County Court House.

Pruitt is accused of assaulting Sour Lake officer Bill McKeon, Jr., 59, before stealing his patrol car the evening of May 27, 2019 outside of a convenience store in Sour Lake.

He was arrested the next day along Texas Highway 326 between Sour Lake and Kountze after leading police on an all-night manhunt.

McKeon suffered multiple face and head injuries and was in a coma for a week.

If found guilty Pruitt could face five to 99 years or life in prison.

The state is still gathering evidence according to Pruitt’s attorney.

An announcement hearing is scheduled for September 25th at which time the prosecution is expected have an update on where they’re at.

Pruitt was previously sentenced to 11 months for resisting arrest, and two years each for two counts of assault on a police or probation officer in Kentucky.

In March 2015, Bradley Joseph Pruitt was indicted in Warren County, KY, on a number of charges.

He was indicted on two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening according to Circuit Court Clerks Office in Warren County, KY.

He was sentenced to two years each for the assaults on a police or probation officer, and got 11 months for resisting arrest. The other charges against Pruitt were dismissed according to the office.

All the sentences were served concurrently, leaving Pruitt behind bars for two years total according to the office.

Pruitt was also wanted by the Las Cruces, New Mexico District Attorney Office for failure to appear on 'an original case' of possession of a firearm or destructive device according to a Hardin County Sheriff's Office news release. Pruitt was originally held without bond on that out of state charge.