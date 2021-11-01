Suspect apprehended after online threats issued against staff, students of Newton High School

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and it is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

NEWTON, Texas — A person who allegedly made threats against students and staff at a Southeast Texas high school has been apprehended by law enforcement, according to a Newton Independent School District release.

The suspect was taken into custody on Friday, October 29 evening. The identity of the suspect has not been released, and it is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed.

School officials were made aware of the online threats on Tuesday, October 26. After being made aware of the threats, district officials contacted local law enforcement and the campus was put on lockdown.

The campus was later deemed safe, but to further ensure the safety of students and staff, extra security measures were put in place on Wednesday, October 27, according to a release.

Students and staff specifically named in the threats were notified, and the district continued to work with area law enforcement and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations to identify who made the posts.

During the investigation, district officials asked students, staff and members of the community to not share or repost the threats made on social media. Screenshots of the original post being shared posed the risk of slowing the investigation, district officials said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Newton Independent School District release:

October 30, 2021

The individual that issues threats on social media against Newton High School students and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 26th was apprehended by law enforcement on Friday Oct. 29th. The District applauds the swift response from our local, state and federal officials for their assistance and efforts to ensure the safety of the NISD community.

Thank you for your patience and trust during these times of fear and uncertainty. We look forward to beginning the next week with a renewed sense of community and security.

