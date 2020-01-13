BEAUMONT, Texas — Neighborhood video footage and fingerprints connected the suspect to the recent Sunday morning shooting of a father in Beaumont's South End.

Court documents filed in the case of a shooting that took place in front of children and left a Beaumont man paralyzed from the waist down show how police linked the suspect to the crime.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by 12News says surveillance video from a nearby home and a palm print left on a window of a house on Pipkin Street where the shooting happened led police to 30-year-old Antonio Jones. Beaumont Police said.

The video showed at least two others involved in the crime. Police have not yet said if they have identified those two.

Jones remains at the Jefferson County Jail on $500,000 bond for a burglary charge. Additional charges could be filed pending investigation.

