SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police officers have arrested a local teenager after they received a tip he was making bombs inside his home.

Fort Bend ISD officers say Maximillion Alexander Young, 17, was arrested at Clements High School on May 15.

A week earlier, Fort Bend ISD said they received a tip via email from the mother of another student at the high school.

The woman said her daughter told her Young said that he knew how to make bombs.

He also allegedly told the student that he makes his own gunpowder and he wanted to sell bombs. The girl claimed Young talked about using glass, plastic or rocks in the bombs and that those objects moving at high speed would shred people apart.

Court documents showed the girl said Young told her the people at the high school are going nowhere in life and they are not worth it. The girl also said Young told her she is the only one that is nice to him.

On May 9, officers found Potassium Nitrate, Charcoal and Sulfur in a tool shed at the back of the teen's house. A few days later, they obtained a search warrant and searched the home.

There they found military-style equipment in the boy's closet including a helmet and body armor with wires hanging from it.

Authorities also found air soft guns made to look like real rifles.

Young was charged with components of explosives, a third degree felony. His bond was set at $25,000.

