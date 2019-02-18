SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a woman’s body was found in a driveway and her husband’s body was found inside their Sugar Land home.

Authorities have identified the couple as Sreenivas Nakirekanti, 51, and his wife, Shanti Nakirekanti, 46.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter was home at the time and was not injured.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, police were called to 1215 Pendergrass Trail in the Telfair subdivision. The home is not far from First Colony Boulevard and Highway 6.

The woman's body was found in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Her husband's body was found inside a bedroom in the home. He had a gunshot wound to the chest.

Friends of the couple say many of them received an email from the husband around 5 a.m. Monday.

Police have asked them not to share the details of the email, but whatever was written drew the friends to the home.

Friends of the husband, who had known him for decades, say they never suspected this.

They say their friend was a leader in Sugar Land's Indian-American community and the director of an energy company.

Police say there is no history of calls to the home or any information detailing domestic violence between the couple.

