Nederland ISD assures safety of staff, students after student brings pellet gun to Central Middle School

The majority of the campus did not know the incident was taking place.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Officials at a Nederland Independent School District campus sent a letter to parents assuring the safety of their children after a student brought a gun to school.

The student brought a pellet gun to Central Middle School Wednesday afternoon, according to a Nederland ISD release. No one was injured and the majority of the campus did not know the incident was taking place at the school, officials said.

"Be assured that there was never a threat to our students or staff at any time; however, we take very seriously the District’s policy for weapons, look-alike weapons, or other dangerous instruments," the release says.

The incident was "handled quickly" with the help of a school resource officer and Nederland Police. The student who brought the gun will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code Conduct, according to the release.

School officials encouraged parents to remind students to always notify school officials or an adult if they know or suspect that another student may possess a prohibited item.

The district is asking anyone with questions to contact the school at (409) 727-5765.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Nederland Independent School District release:

Dear Parents and Guardians,

This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred at Central Middle School today. I want to make sure that you have accurate information. This afternoon, we learned that a student had brought a pellet gun to school. The situation was handled quickly through the office along with the assistance of our school resource officer and the Nederland Police Department.

The majority of the campus was unaware of the incident. The student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code Conduct.

Please be certain that the safety and well-being of your child is foremost in everything we do.

Also, be assured that there was never a threat to our students or staff at any time; however, we take very seriously the District’s policy for weapons, look-alike weapons or other dangerous instruments.

We encourage you to remind your student to always notify a school authority or other adult if they hear or suspect that another student may possess a prohibited item. If you have any questions about this incident, please do not hesitate to call us at 409-727-5765. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our school safe for everyone.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.