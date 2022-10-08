Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured.

The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.

Deputies believe a "stray projectile" was fired from an unknown area and hit a man in the leg. The man is in stable condition, according to Captain Jacobs.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Bridge City Police Department searched the area, and it is unclear what evidence if any was found.

At this time, it is unknown what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

Anyone who has information that could help with the investigation is encouraged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (409) 883-2612.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.