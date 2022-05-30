Stop the Violence | Beaumont leaders brainstorming ideas to prevent teens from committing violent crimes

Some of violent crimes that happened in Southeast Texas recently were committed by young people.

BEAUMONT, Texas — There has been an uptick in the number of violent crimes being committed by teens, and the increase has Beaumont city leaders worried about area youth and the safety of the community.

Beaumont community leaders gathered for a “Stop the Violence” event in an effort to help prevent teens from committing violent crimes. The event was held at the Solid Rock Community Church on Monday.

At the event, community leaders provided food, fun and fellowship to create a sense of unity in the community.

It takes a village to raise a child \, and officials believe it will take a group effort from the community to make a difference in the lives of Beaumont youth. Community officials said everyone from police to city leaders will need to step in to help stop the violence.

Bishop Mark Smith said leaders are thinking of ways to help both parents and the community.

“We've all got to rise up and do more,” Bishop Smith said. “Because what we've been doing in the past is not enough. Because the violence continues, and so, what we've got to do is put together a conservative effort of everybody whose concerned, and work together and provide alternatives, provide some leadership.”

Some of the alternatives include the Youth and Young Adult Fellowship Appliance and other church and community organizations.

