A deputy spotted the mail after pulling over the driver in Katy.

HOUSTON — A Harris County deputy made a surprising discovery when he pulled over a drunk driving suspect in Katy Saturday night.

The suspect’s car was full of stolen mail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Parella spotted the mail while questioning the driver at the Metro Park and Ride near I-10 and the Grand Parkway.

Parella said he found a couple of bags of undelivered mail and a trunk full of mostly junk mail.

The mail was turned over to the United States Postal Service. U.S. Postal Service in inspectors are investigating the case.

Along with a DWI charge, the suspect will likely face federal charges.