Suspect indicted for murder after 2021 shooting left 1 dead, self injured

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 21-year-old man who was injured in a late December shooting that left another man dead is accused of murder.

A Jefferson County grand jury handed up a murder indictment to Stephen Angelle on Wednesday. Angelle is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

It happened on Dec. 27, 2021, shortly after 12:20 p.m. in Port Arthur. Police were called to the 1100 block of Liberty Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers found Jakobi Rubin blocks away from where the shooting happened. He was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rubin was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police learned that Angelle had arrived at an area hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to his foot.

When police questioned Angelle, he told them he was shot on the west side of Port Arthur but would not give any more information. Police described Angelle as uncooperative, according to the affidavit.

A witness at the scene of the crime told police that Angelle and Rubin were having a physical altercation when Angelle got a gun from his car and shot Rubin.

Video surveillance showed Angelle at the scene shooting the gun, corroborating the witness's story.

An indictment does not indicate guilt but means that a grand jury has found that there is sufficient evidence to charge the defendant.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

