Beaumont Police said a domestic dispute led to gunfire in a Beaumont neighborhood.

A stepfather shot his stepson twice near Woodrow Drive, police said. The son was taken to a nearby Beaumont Fire-Rescue station around 1:30 a.m. and then to a hospital.

His injuries are not expected to be life threatening. No information has been released on whether or not the stepfather has been arrested as of 8 a.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

