State Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Vinton

VINTON, La. — Routine traffic stop leads to chase that ends in a deadly ending for the subject.

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office requested Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Gum Island Road and LA Hwy 108 in Calcasieu Parish, on August 27, 2023, according to the press release.

During and at the end of the pursuit, an exchange of gunfire occurred.

The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. At least one officer sustained injuries during the incident, according to the release.

LSP Force Investigation Unit, LSP Investigators, and LSP Crime Lab Technicians are working diligently to process this crime scene and gather further information.

This is an active scene; please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Investigators by calling 337-304-3994.

In additional to the option above, citizens can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

