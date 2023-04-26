2020 parking lot stabbing gets Groves woman 7 years behind bars

She pleaded guilty in exchange for a maximum sentence of seven years, but originally faced five to 99 years, or life.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Groves woman who pleaded guilty to a 2020 stabbing has been sentenced as part of a plea deal.

Barbara Kennerly, 62, of Groves was sentenced Wednesday morning to seven years in prison by Judge John Stevens.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court in March 2023 for stabbing someone in a parking lot in 2020.

This charge typically carries two to 20 years in prison and up to a possible $10,000 fine if found guilty.

Kennerly reduced her maximum sentence by pleading guilty to 2nd degree felony assault.

The state had sought to punish Kennerly as a habitual offender, which is a person who has had at least two previous felony charges and then committed a third offense.

This would have changed Kennerly's possible punishment range to five to 99 years, or life in prison.

