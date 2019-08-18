SPURGER, Texas — One man was arrested for first degree murder after a stabbing in Tyler County Saturday night.

Robert Sims, 18, of Spurger, is accused of stabbing his grandfather during a fight with his brother around 8 p.m. Saturday, August 17, the Tyler County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brian Seales said in a news release.

A 911 caller told police the grandfather was being taken to the hospital in a car and told police he wasn't sure where Sims was or if he was still at the scene.

Deputies found Sims at a nearby house, Seales said. The deputies said he seemed to be drunk. Witnesses told police that Sims left his grandfather's house after being in a fight with his brother when the grandfather intervened. Sims allegedly came back to the house and attacked his grandfather with a knife.

The grandfather arrived at the hospital in critical condition with several stab wounds to his upper torso and neck and later died.

Sims was charged with first degree murder. He is still in the Tyler County Jail as of 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Tyler County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jim Moore set his bond at $200,000.

