Pair of Southeast Texas men indicted for wire theft

Once the pair were in handcuffs and put into the police car they both admitted they had picked up the wire and put it in the SUV according to an affidavit.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A pair of Southeast Texas men were indicted for stealing utility wires after they were practically caught in the act by police in January 2023.

Michael Troy Borres, 33, of Nederland and Nicholas Kaleb Jackson, 24, were both indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury on charges of "theft of material Aluminum/Bronze/Copper/Brass less than $20,000."

The pair were caught by two Nederland Police officers on January 24, 2023, after someone reported to police that they may be stealing utility wires, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The officers found Borres and Jackson standing on the side of the road in the 800 block of Twin City Highway at about 3:40 a.m. acting as if their Cadillac SUV had broken down.

Next to the SUV was a copper wire attached to a telephone pole that appeared to have been freshly cut the officers noted in the affidavit.

They also found an 8-foot long section of cut wire in plain sight inside the SUV and later a power saw near the SUV according to the affidavit.

Borres told one officer he had only borrowed the SUV and that the wire was inside it when he got in it before he picked up his friend, Jackson, the affidavit said.

But Jackson told the other officer they had picked up the wire before their SUV broke down.

Once the pair were in handcuffs and put into the police car they both admitted they had picked up the wire and put it in the SUV bfore the "break down," the affidavit said.

A witness who had reported the pair told police that they had seen the two men pull over near the utility pole and "make a lot of noise" before driving off.

The witness the saw the two come back and do the same thing , this time putting something in the back of the UV before driving off.

And then for a third time the pair were seen by the witness coming back to the same spot but this time the witness could see they were handling utility wire and then they called police the affidavit said.

Borres was sentenced in May 2023 to 12 months in state jail after his probation was revoked on a January 2021 burglary of a building charge.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.