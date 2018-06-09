BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas man and woman were charged with drug possession Tuesday night after deputies and ATF agents caught them with several ounces of meth and cocaine.

Justin Johnson, 29, of Newton and Karissa Hopkins, 26, of Kountze, were both charged with a second degree felony charge of "possession of a controlled substance" and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Center according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately 7.25 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of powder cocaine and 4.25 ounces of marijuana were found in their possession after a traffic stop at College Street and Major Drive the release said.

From the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...

On September 4th, 2018 around 9:30 PM, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and Traffic Unit conducted a joint operation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives in Beaumont, Texas.

Through the use of undercover officers, detectives were able to identify two suspected Methamphetamines dealers in the area of College Street and Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Deputies conducted a traffic stop a late model Cadillac Passenger Vehicle in the 2400 block of Major Drive, which was determined to be occupied by a 29 year old white male, Justin Johnson from Newton, Texas along with a 26 year old white female from Kountze, Texas.

As the suspects were being stopped the occupants threw two packages from the vehicle. These containers were immediately recovered by surveilling officers, lying on the improved shoulder of Major Drive. The two packages were found to contain in excess of one quarter of a pound of Meth and approximately one quarter of a pound of Marijuana.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Justin Johnson, refused consent to search of the vehicle.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy utilized his drug detection K-9 “Duc” to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle.

K-9 Duc (pronounced Duke) made a positive alert for narcotics in the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

This search resulted in the recovery of over two more ounces of Meth along with approximately 1.5 grams of Powder Cocaine.

A large assortment of suspected drug paraphernalia, such as hypodermic syringes, digital scales, a meth pipe and small plastic baggies were also found.

Both 29 year old Justin Johnson of Newton, Texas and 26 Karissa Hopkins of Kountze, Texas were arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

They were both charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree Felony with additional charges pending.

Karissa Hopkins was on probation for a 2016 case that was filed by the Jefferson County Narcotics Task Force where she sold Meth to an undercover Narcotics Detective.

Karissa was also on probation in Hardin County, Texas for Possession of Methamphetamines along with assisting with the Escape of a Hardin County Jail Inmate.

The total amount of illegal narcotics found in Justin Johnson and Karissa Hopkins’ possession was:

Approximately 7.25 ounces of Meth

Approximately 1.5 grams of Powder Cocaine

4.25 ounces of Marijuana

