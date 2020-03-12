Southeast Texas leaders meet to discuss violent crime uptick at end of 2020

The recent string of violent crime has not gone unnoticed. This week, Jefferson County DA Bob Wortham met with police, ministers and concerned citizens.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The recent string of violent crime has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texas leaders.

This week, Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham met with law enforcement agencies, ministers and concerned citizens to put a plan in place to tackle these issues.

With court cases backed up due to the pandemic, packed jails and back-to-back numbers, Wortham said the time to act is now.

He said he wants to make these roundtable discussions become a regular event starting in the new year.

"We're going to try and unify the county so that we don't have a lot of the issues we're having," he said. "If we can eliminate some of the problems that exist now, then I don't think we'll have as much crime in the future as we've had in the past."

Wortham also said he welcomes input from the community and a little common sense can go a long way.

Always try to be aware of your surroundings, he said.

Recent crime coverage: