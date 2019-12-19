SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police continued their search for two people they say opened fire at South Park Mall Wednesday night.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that the four people who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds "were the intended targets," dispelling the theory that the shooting was random. There has been no update on their conditions, though they were in stable condition on Wednesday.

It's also unclear if the victims are related or not, but they included three men and a woman ranging in age from 17 to 41.

SAPD didn't provide a description of the suspect, but said they fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

