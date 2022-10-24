Sour Lake Police urging residents to take keys, valuable items out of vehicles amid recent thefts

Within the past week, two vehicles have been stolen in Sour Lake.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — Police are encouraging Sour Lake residents to be cautious and vigilant amid crimes targeting area vehicles.

Within the past week, two vehicles have been stolen in Sour Lake, according to a Sour Lake Police Department release. A burglary of a vehicle was also reported.

Both stolen vehicles were eventually recovered.

Officers are encouraging residents to not leave keys in and to take all valuable items out of vehicles.

Sour Lake Police released photographs of tattoos that they hope will help them identify the suspect accused of the crimes.

In the photos, a left arm with tattoos can be seen. The suspect has three dots in the shape of a triangle on their left hand and an outline of a cross on their arm.

If you have any knowledge regarding this case, please contact the Sour Lake Police Department.

From a Sour Lake Police Department release:

