DALLAS – The son of a Dallas Cowboys great has been jailed on capital murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting of two teens police say stemmed from a drug deal.

Cassius Shakembe Williams, the son of former All-Pro Cowboys offensive lineman Erik Williams, was one of two suspects arrested for a June 12 shooting that left a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old dead in Mesquite, WFAA Sports confirmed through multiple sources.

Mesquite police say Williams and Rozman Rah-saan Shannon, Jr. met with the teens to buy marijuana from them. Either Williams or Shannon brandished a handgun and demanded the drugs, police say.

One victim, 19-year-old Jacob Hollett, tried to drive away but was shot “numerous times.” Hollett later died at a hospital. The second victim, Dalton Prater, was shot to death in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck at the scene.

Police had not said who pulled the trigger in the double-murder, which happened in broad daylight near Gus Thomasson Road and Whitson Way. Both suspects drove away from the scene after the shooting, police said.

Williams and Shannon, both from Garland, have been charged with two counts of capital murder and were each being held on $500,000 bond.

Erik Williams is a four-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. He played 10 seasons with the Cowboys from 1991-2000 before finishing his career in a reserve role for one season with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001.

Offensive tackle Erik Williams #79 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates on the sidelines during Super Bowl XXVIII against the Buffalo Bills at the Georgia Dome on January 30, 1994 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: George Rose/Getty Images)

George Rose, 1994 Getty Images

