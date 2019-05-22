GALVESTON, Texas — One of the charges that Galveston County deputies arrested more than a dozen people for over the weekend on Crystal Beach during the Go Topless Weekend has many asking questions.

The largest number of the 114 arrests made, totaling 65, were alcohol related according to a document released by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to 12News Tuesday afternoon along with mugshots of those arrested.

The arrests that had many on social media asking questions were the 19 arrests made for “no seat belt – passenger.”

MORE | Scroll to bottom for complete list of charges & arrest numbers

RELATED: 'A miracle,' Beachgoer recovering after having head run over at Go Topless Weekend, mother says

RELATED: Petition started to end 'reckless' Go Topless Weekend in Galveston County after injuries, 68 arrests

One person was arrested for expired license plates according to the document.

12News has contacted the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting comment on the arrests for seemingly minor violations.

At 33 the largest number of arrests were made for “public intoxication” including two who were minors the document showed.

Another 17 minors were arrested for possessing or consuming alcohol and there were 15 arrests for DUI and DWI.

Of all the arrests only three were for drug posession with one for a less than a gram of a controlled substance and two for less than two grams of marijuana according to the document.

MUGSHOTS: Go Topless Weekend on Crystal Beach results in more than 100 arrests
01 / 110
Mathew Hinson Minor in possession of alcohol 5/18/2019 4:49
02 / 110
Matthew Lanmon No seat belt - passenger 5/17/2019 21:02
03 / 110
Matthew Bickham Burglary of vehicle 5/18/2019 12:08
04 / 110
Matthew Bumpas Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 22:21
05 / 110
Mathew Conyers Interfer w/public duties 5/19/2019 4:01
06 / 110
Madeline Parker Public intoxication 5/18/2019 23:41
07 / 110
Krystal Nicholas No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 2:52
08 / 110
Lisa Nino No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 15:30
09 / 110
Luxottica Bass Resist arrest search or transp 5/17/2019 1:25
10 / 110
Mason Hanks Public intoxication 5/17/2019 9:13
11 / 110
Lindsey Shairader Criminal trespass 5/19/2019 2:51
12 / 110
Mark Campbell No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 3:27
13 / 110
Marc Mendieta Public intoxication 5/19/2019 6:27
14 / 110
Madeline Riley Public intoxication 5/17/2019 21:48
15 / 110
Mann Hayes Evading arrest detention 5/19/2019 3:36
16 / 110
Kaitlynn Mcintyre Minor in possession of alcohol 5/19/2019 2:44
17 / 110
Justin Inman Driving while intoxicated 2nd 5/18/2019 22:07
18 / 110
Kathryn Williams Minor in possession of alcohol 5/19/2019 2:48
19 / 110
Justin Gallier Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/17/2019 21:19
20 / 110
Keala Ho No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 3:13
21 / 110
Kora Jerentosky Driving under influence (minor 5/17/2019 1:07
22 / 110
Kaylee Henderson No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 23:25
23 / 110
Justin Ashley No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 22:41
24 / 110
Justin Packard Driving while license invalid 5/18/2019 18:54
25 / 110
Kourtney Obryan Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/17/2019 1:06
26 / 110
Joseph Glankler Unl carrying weapon 5/18/2019 6:55
27 / 110
Jonathan Coleman Public intoxication 5/19/2019 6:56
28 / 110
Joshua Almanza Public intoxication 5/20/2019 1:19
29 / 110
Jordan Pyle Driving while license invalid 5/18/2019 1:58
30 / 110
Jaqueline Guijosa Criminal trespass 5/19/2019 3:05
31 / 110
John Ohara Unl carrying weapon 5/18/2019 1:52
32 / 110
Jett Hurl Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/18/2019 23:37
33 / 110
Jose Ramirez Public intoxication 5/19/2019 6:02
34 / 110
Jesse Duke No drivers license 5/19/2019 6:45
35 / 110
Juan Rubio Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 23:55
36 / 110
Geni Devens No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 18:24
37 / 110
Hannah Howell Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/17/2019 21:34
38 / 110
Jaime Villegas Expired license plates 5/18/2019 1:44
39 / 110
Hunter Jackson mcknight Criminal trespass 5/19/2019 6:25
40 / 110
Jacob Quintero Criminal trespass 5/19/2019 6:42
41 / 110
James Gilbert Unl carry handgun lic holder 5/17/2019 8:55
42 / 110
Glenn Tarlton Unsafe speed 5/18/2019 22:41
43 / 110
James Riddick Public intoxication 5/19/2019 3:17
44 / 110
Ginger Bratcher Municipal hold - gpd 5/17/2019 20:25
45 / 110
Hayden Parker Public intoxication 5/18/2019 16:01
46 / 110
Parker Goerner Criminal trespass 5/19/2019 7:35
47 / 110
Michael Lafour Public intoxication 5/17/2019 7:01
48 / 110
Melanie Price No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 15:05
49 / 110
Patrick Thomas Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 4:40
50 / 110
Miguel Tellez No drivers license 5/20/2019 1:18
51 / 110
Meredith Davison Public intoxication 5/17/2019 21:42
52 / 110
Michael Dodge Resist arrest search or transp 5/18/2019 23:29
53 / 110
Matthew Tompkins No seat belt - passenger 5/17/2019 8:06
54 / 110
Gator Pyzdrowski Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 2:08
55 / 110
David Duteau Public intoxication 5/18/2019 23:38
56 / 110
Deven Desselle Driving under influence (minor 5/18/2019 4:25
57 / 110
Donald Campbell Poss marij <2oz 5/17/2019 0:55
58 / 110
Eean Gore Poss marij <2oz 5/19/2019 3:38
59 / 110
Darius Mikle No seat belt - passenger 5/17/2019 7:33
60 / 110
Delano Hawthorne Public intoxication 5/18/2019 4:47
61 / 110
Davin Beers Driving while intoxicated bac 5/18/2019 21:55
62 / 110
Deborah Hereaud Public intoxication 5/19/2019 3:06
63 / 110
Dennise Peters Public intoxication - minor 5/18/2019 2:32
64 / 110
Courtney Williams Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/17/2019 1:17
65 / 110
Cristian Saldana No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 3:48
66 / 110
Daegan Deleon Public intoxication - minor 5/19/2019 3:52
67 / 110
Curtis Davis Unl carrying weapon 5/18/2019 7:07
68 / 110
Dalton Hall Minor consuming alcoholic beve
69 / 110
Daisy Havener Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/17/2019 7:16
70 / 110
Darious Rubin Interfer w/public duties 5/19/2019 20:03
71 / 110
Raine Hippler No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 22:13
72 / 110
Steven Morales Driving w/lic inv w/prev conv/ 5/17/2019 1:03
73 / 110
Scott Holcomb Public intoxication 5/18/2019 22:29
74 / 110
Thomas Williams Minor in possession of alcohol 5/17/2019 21:10
75 / 110
Suede Granich Public intoxication 5/17/2019 0:57
76 / 110
Robert Sherrouse Public intoxication 5/18/2019 22:22
77 / 110
Paula Carroll Public intoxication 5/16/2019 2:19
78 / 110
Sumer Johns No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 3:17
79 / 110
Charles Allen Driving while intoxicated 2nd 5/18/2019 7:20
80 / 110
Christopher Bluestone No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 4:43
81 / 110
Chad Kolodejcak Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/17/2019 21:27
82 / 110
Cesar Tovar Unserve bond condition hold 5/18/2019 4:32
83 / 110
Brian Mcmullen Public intoxication 5/18/2019 7:49
84 / 110
Colby Hutton Public intoxication 5/18/2019 7:29
85 / 110
Colby Love Minor in possession of alcohol 5/18/2019 22:08
86 / 110
Cody Williams Public intoxication 5/18/2019 6:57
87 / 110
Charles Brown Public intoxication 5/19/2019 6:17
88 / 110
Christian Lopez No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 3:50
89 / 110
Todd Jones Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 2:04
90 / 110
Tyler Moore No seat belt - passenger 5/19/2019 3:57
91 / 110
Tod Wilborn Public intoxication 5/19/2019 6:49
92 / 110
William Knowles Public intoxication 5/18/2019 22:15
93 / 110
Tony Cooper Driving while intoxicated 5/17/2019 7:59
94 / 110
Tyler Mcclendon Out of county warrant (bell co 5/18/2019 4:45
95 / 110
Zachary Palacio Public intoxication 5/19/2019 3:29
96 / 110
William Payne Poss cs pg 2 < 1g 5/19/2019 3:38
97 / 110
Tori Bachus Minor in possession of alcohol 5/18/2019 4:35
98 / 110
Travis Woods Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 2:12
99 / 110
Ariel Hunter No seat belt - passenger 5/18/2019 4:28
100 / 110
Berry Waters Assault causes bodily injury f 5/19/2019 5:59
101 / 110
Alainn Espino Public intoxication 5/18/2019 23:29
102 / 110
Austin Jones Public intoxication 5/18/2019 22:30
103 / 110
Alfredo Velasquez Driving while intoxicated bac 5/19/2019 3:22
104 / 110
Bobby Gardner Public intoxication 5/19/2019 0:09
105 / 110
Alan Kohl Public intoxication 5/17/2019 8:21
106 / 110
Allysa Ngyuen Minor consuming alcoholic beve 5/19/2019 2:50
107 / 110
Aaron Zeine Minor in possession of alcohol 5/18/2019 1:36
108 / 110
Allissa Silver Minor in possession of alcohol 5/20/2019 1:16
109 / 110
Dakota Bomnskie Driving while intoxicated 5/18/2019 7:37
110 / 110
Dalton Peveto Public intoxication 5/19/2019 0:08

RELATED: Residents, businesses, beachgoers react to 'tragic' Go Topless Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula

RELATED: Emergency response during 'Go Topless' weekend tops 600 calls, 125 people booked into jail

Break down of all charges and arrests...

  • Public intoxication -- 33      
  • No seat belt - passenger -- 19
  • Minor consuming alcoholic beve -- 9
  • Driving while intoxicated -- 8
  • Minor in possession of alcohol -- 8
  • Criminal trespass -- 5
  • Driving while intoxicated bac -- 3
  • Unl carrying weapon -- 3
  • Driving under influence (minor -- 2
  • Driving while intoxicated 2nd -- 2
  • Driving while license invalid -- 2
  • Interfer w/public duties -- 2                      
  • Municipal hold - gpd -- 2
  • No drivers license -- 2  
  • Poss marij <2oz -- 2                                    
  • Public intoxication - minor -- 2                           
  • Resist arrest search or transp -- 2
  • Assault causes bodily injury f -- 1
  • Burglary of vehicle -- 1
  • Driving w/lic inv w/prev conv/ -- 1
  • Evading arrest detention -- 1                    
  • Expired license plates  -- 1                        
  • Out of county warrant (bell co -- 1
  • Poss cs pg 2 < 1g -- 1                                   
  • Unl carry handgun lic holder -- 1     
  • Unsafe speed -- 1