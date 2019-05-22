GALVESTON, Texas — One of the charges that Galveston County deputies arrested more than a dozen people for over the weekend on Crystal Beach during the Go Topless Weekend has many asking questions.

The largest number of the 114 arrests made, totaling 65, were alcohol related according to a document released by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office to 12News Tuesday afternoon along with mugshots of those arrested.

The arrests that had many on social media asking questions were the 19 arrests made for “no seat belt – passenger.”

One person was arrested for expired license plates according to the document.

12News has contacted the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and is awaiting comment on the arrests for seemingly minor violations.

At 33 the largest number of arrests were made for “public intoxication” including two who were minors the document showed.

Another 17 minors were arrested for possessing or consuming alcohol and there were 15 arrests for DUI and DWI.

Of all the arrests only three were for drug posession with one for a less than a gram of a controlled substance and two for less than two grams of marijuana according to the document.

Break down of all charges and arrests...