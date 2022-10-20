Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

The district's statement noted that the school's safety protocols are already in place.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media.

Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.

The statement noted that everyone is currently safe and that there is no need for parents to come to the campus to pick up their children.

"They are safer inside," the statement read.

The statement then noted that the school's safety protocols are already in place and listed them.

Doors locked at all times

Metal Detector safety checks upon entry

Video Cameras consistently monitored

PAISD PD presence and campus security

Limited and controlled student movement

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a statement on the Memorial High School website...

