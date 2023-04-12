Social media post about Port Neches-Groves High School student and weapon not a threat district says

The Port Neches Police Department and the district determined that there "was and is no threat or intent directed toward PNG High School."

PORT NECHES, Texas — A social media post about a Port Neches-Groves High School student and a weapon caused some concern Wednesday until officials were able to deem it was not a threat.

The Port Neches Groves Independent School district says it is aware of the social media post "regarding a current student involving a weapon" according to a Facebook post by the district.

The Port Neches Police Department and the district looked into it and determined that there "was and is no threat or intent directed toward PNG High School" according to their post.

The district and police are continuing to deal with the incident but there is no current threat.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The Crime Stoppers tip line and app are available and have been used by students and parents to report school threats according to Crime Stoppers Director Jeremy Raley.

He says it's good for kids and staff to know the app is always available and that anyone can report concerning behavior that they may be too scared to talk about, personally.

"It's another tool in the school's tool bag and the students because they learn a lot more than they are giving up information on. They are around the students all day long," Raley said.

It's also important for parents to make sure they are aware of what is being posted to social media according to Raley.

"Have that relationship with your child that way if they see something they aren't comfortable with they can approach you and report it," Raley said.

