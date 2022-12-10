Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, according to WCSO

Perez went missing on March 5 after he was traveling from Austin to Houston, where he was last seen at the intersection of Interstate 35 and West Parmer Lane.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) have confirmed that the skeletal remains found in off of Toll Road 45 and Mopac on Oct. 11 were identified as missing person Timothy Perez, 32, of Conroe.

The remains were found in a field off of north Toll Road 45 and Mopac in Austin by detectives with WSCO. Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the search.

The Texas State Forensic Anthropology Center has custody of the remains found and is assisting the Justice of the Peace is determining cause of death, according to WCSO.

Criminal activity or foul play are currently not suspected at this time.

"Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family," stated Williamson County Investigations Commander John Foster.

Perez went missing on March 5 after he was traveling from Austin to Houston, where he was last seen at the intersection of Interstate 35 and West Parmer Lane. Perez was the focus of a RRPD missing persons investigation after the Austin Police Department (APD) discontinued their search on April 8.

"Our case originated as a follow up of an Austin Police missing persons investigation. In our one encounter with Mr. Perez, he refused to identify himself and we were not yet aware of the then-APD investigation. We had no reason to restrain his liberty as he had committed no crime and did not meet the criteria for an emergency mental health detention," stated Nick Oliver, RRPD public information specialist.

Perez is from Conroe and was last seen in Round Rock. His car was found abandoned along Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.