BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested six juveniles after a hit and run involving a stolen vehicle on Black Friday.

The owner of the stolen vehicle, reported earlier in the week, located the car at a store on the corner of Delaware and Gulf at 2:39 p.m. on November 23.

The stolen car's owner, Duane Prichette, told 12news about spotting his vehicle near Concord Road and Minglewood Drive.

"I alerted the authorities and they responded pretty quickly," he said.

Officers later located the car near Concord Road and Minglewood Drive when the suspects decided to flee, losing control and crashing on Lucas Drive before being located in the 2800 block of French Road.

The chase landed Shayan Kerai's uncle in the hospital. This incident is not the first time the family has been in this type of situation.

Shayan Kerai told 12News that his father was hit and killed in a similar way to what happened to his uncle today. He said his family was actually on their way to visit his dad's graveside when his uncle was hit.

"His car just did a couple of 360's in the middle of the road," Kerai said. "We were going to the graveyard actually to see my father and he actually died in a car accident a few years ago, same type of accident."

The chase took police to Lucas Drive, when the juveniles hit the care that Kerai's uncle was driving. The crash didn't stop them—they fled to French Road where they abandoned the car, but police caught all six.

Prichette said his car may be a total loss, but he's glad no one was seriously injured and hopes these teens learned their lesson.

"You have a long life ahead of you, you know," he said. "Stuff like this is unnecessary and now you have a record on your back. It's not good."

