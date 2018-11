BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested six juveniles after a hit and run involving a stolen vehicle on Black Friday.

The owner of the stolen vehicle, reported earlier in the week, located the car at a store on the corner of Delaware and Gulf at 2:39 p.m. on November 23.

Officers later located the car near Concord and Minglewood when the suspects decided to flee, losing control and crashing in the 2800 block of French Road.

