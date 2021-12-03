Six arrested after Jefferson County deputies find meth, suspected opioids during investigation

Jefferson County narcotics investigators were in the area of Highway 90 just west of Beaumont conducting the investigation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Six Southeast Texans were arrested on drug possession charges after investigators saw a suspected drug sale.

Jefferson County narcotics investigators were in the area of Highway 90 just west of Beaumont on Wednesday, Dec.1, 2021, conducting an investigation when they spotted a suspected narcotics transaction according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped a car involved in the suspected transaction and in one car they arrested the driver, Charles Boren, 38, of Orange, and a passenger, Jennifer Weyler, 32, of Kountze, the release said.

As deputies approached the car they could smell a strong odor of marijuana and when the car was searched they found a pound of hydroponic marijuana the release said.

They also found methamphetamine and two bags containing pills they believe to be either fentanyl or carfentanil based according to the release.

Both Boren and Weyler were arrested on possession of controlled substance charges.

While being booked into jail deputies found a bag methamphetamine and pills in her underwear.

On Thursday as deputies continued to investigate narcotics in the area they stopped two more vehicles under surveillance the release said.

Paul Eddy, 42, of Highlands, was arrested after he was stopped in one vehicle and deputies found a meth pipe and a loaded pistol the release said.

Deputies then stopped a vehicle driven by Austin Metcalf, 26, of Lumberton, and arrested him on a felony warrant according to the release.

They also found methamphetamine in his pocket and ammunition and loaded magazines in the car he was driving.

Two passengers, Damion Thibodeaux, 36, of Cleveland and Brianna Thomas, 29, of Vidor, were also arrested.

Thibodeaux had outstanding warrants and later, while being booked into jail, was found to be hiding a bag of methamphetamine in his pants the release said.

Thomas was arrested after deputies found a bag of meth in her purse.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

